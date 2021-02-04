They Don’t Care What You Think

Here in Minnesota, the far-left administration of Governor Tim Walz is revising the standards for K-12 education in Social Studies, which includes history. His Department of Education has appointed a committee composed almost entirely of leftists, as reflected in the first draft of the revised standards that came out a few weeks ago. Among other things, the new proposed standards dropped all references to the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Holocaust and such minor figures as George Washington. Out: history. In: liberal indoctrination.

A public comment period ensued, and my organization set out to expose what was going on. Via our web page Raise Our Standards MN, we facilitated more than 5,000 public comments, which was over 80% of all comments received by the committee.

The committee then met to review the public comments. That meeting (via Zoom) was public, but it seems the committee members did not expect any members of the public to actually attend. One of my policy fellows not only sat through the meeting, but recorded it. This short video gives you a good window into the thinking of leftists who are now in charge of public education, not just in Minnesota but throughout the country. In particular, their contempt for the views of the public, whose children they are purporting to educate, comes through loud and clear:

