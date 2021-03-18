Mask Theater In the Senate

In a Senate hearing earlier today, Rand Paul took Dr. Fauci to task for wearing a mask (or two) in public when he has already been vaccinated. Paul, who has been a stalwart throughout the covid fiasco, pointed out that there is virtually no chance of a person who has been vaccinated getting the Wuhan bug, so why the mask? Further, if people have to continue wearing masks for years after being vaccinated, as Fauci yearns for, what is the incentive to be vaccinated? The exchange is brief but telling:

Fireworks between @RandPaul and Dr. Fauci on the subject of masks. Dr. Fauci has no rebuttal and can't cite ANY science to support his claims. If you are vaccinated – you should be able to take off your mask. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/wt5tWcFDQS — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) March 18, 2021



Paul is obviously right on the science, so what lies behind the left’s pervasive mask mania? Apart from the sheer desire to control the rest of us, a factor not to be underestimated, the answer is obvious: if Fauci and other left-wingers acknowledged that it is pointless for a person who has been vaccinated (or who has had the disease) to wear a mask, then large numbers of people would immediately go around maskless.

The problem, from a liberal’s perspective, is that there is no way to tell who has immunity and who doesn’t. If half the population stopped wearing masks, the other half would swiftly follow, and the liberals wouldn’t know whom to shame. Mask wearing would speedily collapse. That is all to the good as far as I am concerned, but those like Fauci who disregard the data and place irrational faith in a piece of cloth over your face can’t abide it. Hence the scientifically indefensible insistence that those who have been vaccinated or who have had covid must continue wearing masks. It is all about the desire for social control. Kudos to Senator Paul for helping to tear the mask off this particular liberal facade.

One more thing: John Kerry is taking grief for not wearing a mask on an airplane–a commercial flight at that, a rarity for Kerry. I don’t join in those who condemn Kerry for hypocrisy. In my opinion, not wearing a mask on an airplane is perhaps the first sensible thing Kerry has done in his last four decades in public life.