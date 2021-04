I will be on the Laura Ingraham show on Fox News tonight at 10 Eastern, 9 Central, talking about the Chauvin verdict. Alan Dershowitz and I will be on at the top of the hour. I think the focus will be on Chauvin’s chance of a successful appeal, but that could change by show time. The only way to know for sure is to tune in!

I will post my thoughts on the verdict here, in much more depth, tomorrow.