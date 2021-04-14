United Airlines doubles down on wokeness [UPDATED]

Fresh off of its announcement of a plan to make women and “people of color” 50 percent of its new pilot hires, United Airlines has taken its wokeism one giant step further. It has “committed to being 100% green by reducing our carbon emissions 100% by 2050.” The airline says it “has invested in ground-breaking technology to make our goal a reality” but acknowledges that “there’s still a long way to go.”

I imagine so.

In its quest to be “100% green,” United is “invest[ing] in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF),” which it calls “the fastest and most effective way to reduce emissions across our fleet.” The company’s chairman, Scott Kirby, invites members of the public to “make a personal contribution for our purchase of SAF.”

In other words, Kirby wants the public to help pay for United’s fuel. For the sake of the planet, of course.

United’s pilot hiring plan is seemingly illegal. Its “100% green” aspiration is seemingly impossible.

A friend shares my skepticism about United’s ability to meet its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 100 percent. He writes:

I am not sure how an airline can do that without going out of business, even allowing for all the benefits of a diverse pilot force. Possibly we will have planes with solar panels for wings, each the size of a football field, or maybe the size of Rhode Island (I’m no expert). Out of business is clearly the easiest option.

As unhinged as it has become, United should consider getting a head start by going out of business now.

UPDATE: I understand, as my friend does, that United Airlines isn’t contemplating deploying solar panel wings the size of a small state. We were having a laugh.

There are proposals to use green ethanol for jet fuel. There’s a project to produce jet fuel from garbage. Even if, in theory, these projects could take an airline to “100% green” status, the subsidies required to accomplish this seem prohibitive.

But like my friend says, we’re no experts.

Here is Chairman Kirby’s full message: