War In Ukraine?

America’s adversaries are on the march. China has suppressed Hong Kong and threatens Taiwan, along with Japan and other Asian allies of America. ISIS is rearing its head again in the Middle East. And Russia is once again threatening Ukraine.

Russia now has more troops along its border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has little hope that war can be avoided. Moscow’s demands are impossible to meet. “A diplomatic solution…requires a radical change in the position of the Kyiv authorities,” said Konstantin Sivkov, a Moscow-based military analyst. “If the Kyiv authorities agree to the recognition of the federal structure of Ukraine, if the authorities agree to the equal status of the Russian language in Ukraine along with the Ukrainian language, then the whole problem in [Donbas] will be removed,” he said. The Ukrainians fear that giving Russia further opportunity to undermine the government in Kyiv will only result in the slow erosion of their independence.

In the end, it seems that the Ukrainians will have to fight. CNN has a surprisingly intelligent report:

[A]mid growing tensions with the United States and its Western allies, Russian forces have again been spotted on the move across the border sparking concerns the war may be reignited. Cell phone video has emerged of Russian armored columns driving towards the Ukrainian frontier. Tanks and artillery guns have been seen being transported by rail. There’s also been a build-up reported in Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefly famous in the U.S. because President Trump called to congratulate him on his election, the occasion for an insane impeachment effort by the Democrats. But Zelensky’s duties are ongoing:

Ankle-deep in thick black sludge, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky moves stealthily with his troops in single file through the warren of trenches and tunnels that form the tense front lines in the east of his country. It feels more like the early 20th century than a modern conflict, with tired, nervous soldiers gripping their rifles around him as they reach open ground, scanning the area for movement across no-mans-land. They know snipers, likely trained by Russians, say Ukrainian officials are looking for a chance to fire. More than 20 of their comrades have been gunned down already this year.

More at the link. Ukraine is trying to prevent being dismembered by Putin’s Russia. Putin, of course, will deny any such intent up until the moment when the dismemberment occurs. One fact you will not see reported by CNN or any “mainstream” news outlet is that the Russians, like the Chinese, are well aware that we have a senile president–and, worse, a president whose administration is anti-American. That means that there is no time like the present for aggressive actions. Sadly, we can expect more hostile moves by our enemies in the months and years to come.