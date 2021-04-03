Who Is the Phoniest of Them All?

There is no shortage of phonies on the Left, but I have always suspected that Pete Buttigieg may be a contender for the top prize. Buttigieg planned a photo op of himself riding up to the White House on a bicycle to demonstrate his “green” bona fides as Secretary of Transportation. So how did he do it? He took a Chevy Suburban, along with his handlers, to a nearby location and then took a bike out of the back of the vehicle. A Chevy Suburban–how green can you get?

There is nothing like a guy wearing a suit and a helmet on a bicycle to inspire confidence. For his next photo op, maybe Buttigieg can take a tank for a spin.