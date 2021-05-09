A Mother’s Day Wish

This ad advocating school choice appeared in today’s Star Tribune. It is hard-hitting and entirely accurate:

The ad was placed by TakeCharge Minnesota, which is run by my friend Kendall Qualls. The ad cites the fact that black children in Mississippi do better in school, based on standardized tests, than black children in Minnesota. This is correct, and one could add that Mississippi’s scores are getting better, while Minnesota’s are getting worse.

This fact was unearthed by Catrin Wigfall of Center of the American Experiment and included in her recent report, Allergic to Accountability. We made a radio ad about the Minnesota-Mississippi comparison, too:

The movement for school choice in Minnesota is accelerating. Yesterday there was a rally in front of the governor’s mansion in St. Paul:

Will all of this make any difference? It is hard to say. Minnesota is largely run by its corrupt teachers’ union, Education Minnesota, and the state’s Democratic Party establishment has no compunction about throwing the state’s kids, especially minority kids, under the bus. So perhaps nothing will change. But then again, maybe people who keep telling us that black lives matter will finally start acting as though they mean it.