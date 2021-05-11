CRT: What it is, what to do

Chris Rufo has traced the metastasis of Critical Race Theory throughout our institutions. The March issue of Hilldale College’s Imprimis gives Rufo’s short course on “Critical Race Theory: What it is and how to fight it.” CRT is a cancerous doctrine whose lethality is entirely intended, but — or and — it has now become the orthodoxy of the Democratic Party.

The Manhattan Institute’s City Journal has published Rufo’s Imprimis essay on CRT under the title “The courage of our convictions.” Indeed, City Journal has also published most of Rufo’s studies documenting the metastasis of CRT. See his City Journal archive here.

Cancer is clearly the correct analogy for the spread of CRT. In his recent City Journal column “The wokest place on earth,” for example, Rufo finds CRT turning up in Disneyland, of all places. What would Walt say?

CRT necessarily wars on truth, if not on the concept of truth. Even though it takes up only one front of war CRT is conducting on many fronts, John McWhorter’s column “Can we please ditch the term ‘systemic racism’?” makes for a timely companion to Rufo’s Imprimis essay.