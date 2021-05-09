Happy “Birthing Persons” Day!

For normal people, today is Mother’s Day. It may be a marketing conspiracy between flower-mongers, Hallmark Cards, and the premium restaurant industry, but it’s pretty straightforward and celebrates something intelligible.

Unless you are a leftist Democrat in thrall to the Pronoun Police, in which case the world needs to be made unintelligible. The left’s war on human nature, which is the main thing that stands between them and their fever dreams of utopia, produces idiocies like this from Congressperson Ayanna Pressley, proud member of “The Squad.” She thinks “mothers” should be rendered “birthing people” because people with a penis can be women and can. . . give birth? I’m still trying to figure out how that end of the transitive pronoun spectrum works.

Years ago, I glommed onto “pale penis person” as a euphemism for “white male,” never expecting that this would become Democratic Party orthodoxy almost overnight. As C.S. Lewis wrote decades ago, “The trouble about writing satire is that the real world always anticipates you, and what were meant for exaggerations turn out to be nothing of the sort.”

The good news is, the Babylon Bee is still up to the challenge:

I give up. I can’t possibly compete at this level. But can the left survive this level of mockery? I’m guessing not.