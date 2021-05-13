Rufo versus Disney: An update

Chris Rufo has doggedly documented the metastasis of Critical Race Theory throughout our institutions. In his May 7 City Journal column “The wokest place on earth,” Rufo reported the spread of CRT to Disney. Yesterday morning, Rufo updated his report via email stating that Disney has backed down:

The Walt Disney Company responded to my reporting about its divisive “diversity and inclusion” program with a statement defending the company’s commitment to “inclusivity.” The statement was riddled with errors and evasions, as I noted on social media.

Today, multiple sources have told me that Disney has completely removed its diversity and inclusion program from the company’s website—effectively scrubbing it out of existence. My reporting had generated tens of millions of media impressions and a significant backlash from the public.

This is a major victory in the war against “woke capital.” Disney was peddling the most toxic elements of critical race theory and my reporting led to immediate changes within the company.

The truth is simple: corporate “diversity and inclusion” is a scam. It’s a reputation-laundering mechanism for corporations and divides Americans into competing racial categories. Shut it down.