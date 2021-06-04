Are Democrats Against Voter Fraud? It All Depends

Several weeks ago, a friend who lives in Minneapolis and is participating in the Democratic caucuses there emailed to point out that when it comes to their own election, the DFL suddenly cares about ballot integrity:

Dear ____: You registered as a caucus attendee. ✅ You also confirmed your address. ✅ Now the next step of the caucus is to elect delegates from your precinct. ✅ You are joining a group of like-minded people who will elect delegates who share your values! To ensure you are the only person who fills out your ballot, we have a unique number to enter when you fill out your ballot. Your ballot number is 7—–. Your Ballot Number: 7—–

My friend comments:

Dem caucus triple authentication system…After verifying my address via a special mailer and code input, they now send me a unique voting ID number. But no need for any of this in the general election because ????

Heh. That is an easy question to answer. When it comes to their own elections, the Democrats want integrity and honest results. But in the general election, running against Republicans, the Democrats know that fraud works in their favor, and they try to maximize it.

There is a sequel. Today’s Star Tribune reports that Democrats are coming to blows, more or less, over their caucus process:

Three longtime DFLers are criticizing the Minneapolis virtual endorsement process this year, calling the party’s effort at digital democracy “flawed, discriminatory and invalid.”

That is what Donald Trump said, and he was banned from Twitter and Facebook.

The dissidents have several complaints, including a lack of ballot security, despite the precautions noted above:

Scallon, a resident of the Second Ward, said the process is not secure and that anybody with a random number can vote to become a delegate, noting that many people, including longtime DFLers who had registered legitimately, have been shut out of the process.

Anyone with a random number can vote to become a delegate? Sort of like how anyone who gets his hands on a mail-in ballot application can vote on behalf of the person to whom the application was directed. But that is how the Democrats want it when they need illegal votes to defeat Republicans.

I won’t deny that I am enjoying the cognitive dissonance of watching Democrats fight over fair elections.