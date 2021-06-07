Even More Twitter Gold! [With Comment by John]

No sooner do I select the most funnest Tweet of the day than Cher steps up with this howler:

She’s so indignant that she can’t even bother to identify the correct Kirsten, because I guess all blonde Kirstens look alike to her.

Gives me an excuse to tell a celebrity story, from almost 30 years ago. For some reason I can’t now recall, I got to have a one-on-one lunch with Sonny Bono, then just finishing up as the well regarded mayor of Palm Springs, and thinking then about challenging Gray Davis for State Controller in 1990 I think. The only thing I remember clearly was his appreciation for my suggested campaign bumper sticker: “Better Sonny Than Gray!”

Of course he later ran for Congress where he turned out to be a pretty serious member of the House before his tragic death in a skiing accident. But looking back now it is probably more understandable why he split from Cher.

Cher must have to work hard to keep up with Barbra Streisand. Becuz Demz r smart.

JOHN adds: Sonny Bono was a rare talent in multiple fields. He succeeded at everything he ever tried, and gave one of the most interesting and entertaining speeches I have ever heard at a Freedom Club dinner, years ago. I still laugh when I remember Sonny’s account of how he decided to get off the celebrity television circuit. The story involved a drunken dwarf with a loaded revolver on a cheesy Fantasy Island back lot with fake palm trees in Burbank. I think it was when he first ran for Congress that he was asked his position on illegal immigration. His reply was along the lines of: “My position? What do you mean, my position? It’s illegal!”