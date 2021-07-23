Crotchety Joe Bites the Hand that Feeds Him

One of Joe Biden’s notable qualities as he becomes more senescent is his increasing crotchetiness. He can’t stand to be questioned, even by friendly reporters. His repeated snapping at reporters is strategically ill-advised since virtually all of them are on his side, but at this stage of his decline Biden can’t help himself. Also, like others entering their dotage, his pronouncements are often bizarre.

Today’s case in point:

Joe Biden was given the chance to condemn the Democrat-run cities defunding the police around the country, but he refused. Instead, he bizarrely responds: “Are there people…who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” pic.twitter.com/LpOaQSTGed — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2021



There is no point trying to make sense out of Biden’s response. He is a man, never intelligent, who is not in anywhere near full possession of his faculties. This doesn’t bother half the country, but the whole country will have to live with the consequences.