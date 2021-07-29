Delta Hysteria

The current re-masking of America is driven by hysteria over the Indian variant of covid (renamed the Delta variant when it occurred to liberals that if “China virus” is racist, “Indian variant” must be racist too). It is entirely foreseeable that viruses will mutate, usually to a less lethal form, since it is bad for the virus to kill you. That is what is happening with the Indian form of covid.

A few simple charts, courtesy of the CDC, tell the story. “Cases,” many of which are false positives, are rising rather sharply:

But deaths are not:

The tally of “covid deaths” is inflated, since doctors write “covid” on death certificates in many instances where the virus had little or nothing to do with the cause of death. The better index, I think, is the total number of fatalities in the U.S., week by week. I don’t have much faith in the CDC, but I assume they can count bodies.

This shows that there was in fact a significant excess of mortality in the U.S. during 2020 and early 2021, but total deaths have now returned to a normal level and so far, at least, there is no sign of the Indian variant having a perceptible impact:

There is no reason for a return to masking, shutdowns, remote “learning” or anything else. What we see now is mostly just the proto-fascist Left clinging to power.