Delta variant bullet points

My law school classmate Kevin Roche went on to become general counsel of UnitedHealth and then chief executive officer of its health information/data technology division Ingenix. As any regular reader of his Healthy Skeptic site can quickly surmise, he has mastered the research on Covid-19 and related issues. For some reason that is not apparent to me, Kevin undersells his expertise. In my opinion, he knows what he’s talking about.

I called Kevin this morning to ask if he would restate his findings regarding the Delta variant and vaccine effectiveness in the form of bullet or numbered points. He has responded to my request in the post “What more can I say.”

Kevin introduces his summary with a comment that I know is close to his heart in the midst of the present confusion and hysteria: “I…take more than a little pleasure watching the alleged Biden administration (who the hell is really in charge over there?) which only got elected because of the epidemic and whose handling of the epidemic is the only issue on which there has been (no more) a positive rating, flop and flounder like the beached fish in rapidly-lowering Lake Mead.”

Kevin concludes with a comment regarding the CDC’s latest mask recommendations: There couldn’t “be worse messaging than the CDC telling vaccinated people to wear masks. Readers know that I don’t find any evidence to suggest masks play any role in limiting transmission in the community….And what is the point in pushing, even forcing people to get vaccinated if they have to still abide by all the same futile and stupid restrictions. But at least the CDC is consistent, they have done an absolutely atrocious job of communication.”

