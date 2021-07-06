People Are Catching On

Watching the Democratic Party press try to pretend that Joe Biden is a fully-functioning adult has been entertaining. To the extent that anyone sees Biden in action, that effort is futile. Thus, despite the press’s determination to pretend that all is well, people are figuring out that Biden is not all there.

Trafalgar asked the question: “Do you believe President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office?” Possible answers were “Yes, he is directing all policy and agenda,” “No, others are directing policy and agenda,” and “Not sure.” The results show that the emperor’s nakedness is visible to most:

Independents, usually those who pay the least attention, are not being fooled:

These numbers will only get worse, as more people observe Biden and as his deterioration continues.