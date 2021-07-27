The Vexing Vaccine

If you listen to Democrats, or the mainstream media (but I repeat myself), you’d think the resistance many have to taking the COVID vaccine is clustered among Republicans, religious conservatives, and other deplorables. Interesting to see this idiosyncratic chart showing vaccine rates by religious affiliation—and notice which group comes in last:

I guess there are lots of atheists in vax-holes. This connects with an observation I saw somewhere that yoga instructors seem to be over-represented among anti-vaxxers.

Meanwhile, the good people at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity reminds us of just who is was who started promoting mass distrust of the COVID vaccine: