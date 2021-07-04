Trans-Riot In Los Angeles

At a Los Angeles spa, a “trans woman” used the women’s locker room and waved his unit around in front of a group that included small girls. The women were understandably unhappy.

Violence erupted between dueling protesters outside an upscale California spa Saturday after viral video showed a woman complaining about a transgender female being allowed to disrobe in the women’s section — allegedly exposing their penis in front of young children, according to reports.

***

“So, it’s OK for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls — underage — in your spa? Wi Spa condones that, is that what you’re saying?” the woman asks a counter employee. “He is a man. He is not a female. There are girls down there, other women who are highly offended by what they just saw and you did nothing. You sided with him,” the irate woman adds.

The incident led to dueling demonstrations in front of the spa. The trans activists were violent:

After the clip went viral, protesters opposed to the spa’s policy demonstrated in front of the building at 2700 Wilshire Blvd. early Saturday — but were quickly met by counter-demonstrators holding a “No Bigotry in L.A.” rally, the LA Times reported.

If you think men are out of place in a women’s locker room, you are a “bigot.”

But the protests soon devolved into violence, with footage from the scene showing trans-rights supporters assaulting protesters from the other side, spraying them with an unidentified substance, pushing them, hitting them and demanding that they leave, the CBS outlet reported. Several of the trans-rights supporters could be heard cursing at the protesters to “get the f—- out!”

For its part, the spa’s management explained that it had no choice:

Meanwhile, the spa defended its policy in a statement to Fox LA, saying that California law “prohibits discrimination against transgender and gender non-conforming people.”

These days, insanity isn’t just permitted, it is required.

STEVE adds: It seems the fascism of our time can reduce to the slogan, “Making the trans run on time.”