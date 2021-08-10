The Democrats are bidding Andy Cuomo a fond farewell. They want to pretend that he was a successful governor and his downfall was solely attributable to sexual harassment. Thus, Joe Biden’s assessment:

Cuomo did 'hell of a job' as governor, Biden says in shock remark after resignation over sex harass claims https://t.co/dQ9POkzRZy pic.twitter.com/MvjMJypXTC — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2021



One is reminded of George W. Bush’s “Heckuva job, Brownie!” in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which the Democrats never let him forget. Biden’s encomium no doubt will be more quickly memory-holed.

The actor Alec Baldwin, one hideous person commenting on another, found Cuomo’s resignation to be “tragic.”

I suppose we shouldn’t indulge in too much schadenfreude, if only because what follows Cuomo in New York is likely to be worse. Attorney General Letitia James, who brought Cuomo down, is said to want his job, and to be one of a group of New York Democrats who think Cuomo wasn’t progressive enough. How much farther to the left can New York go? We may be about to find out.

What the Democrats want to avoid is any public accounting for the failures and excesses of the last years of Cuomo’s reign. These include his disastrous and dishonest performance with regard to covid and nursing homes; his ridiculous relationship with fan-boys at CNN, including, almost unbelievably, his own brother; and the $5 million he got from Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, to write a book on leadership. Oh, and don’t forget the Emmy he got for his press conferences! The liberal establishment loved Cuomo until he became a liability. Then, suddenly, he didn’t have a friend left.