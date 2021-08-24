Posted on August 24, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Afghanistan, Biden Foreign Policy

How Many Americans Left In Afghanistan?

Please don’t say they are stranded, but an unknown number of Americans are still in Afghanistan awaiting an opportunity to get back to America. No one knows how many are still there, since no one knows how many were in Afghanistan when the evacuation began. I believe Jen Psaki’s most recent number was 11,000, but that was a guess.

The administration has been tight-lipped about how many Americans it has actually gotten out of Afghanistan since the debacle began, but if this information is correct, the situation is grim:


Alex Ward is a national security reporter for Politico, which makes this information either reliable or unreliable depending on your view of that publication. But I am guessing he didn’t make up the leaked cable.

If that information is correct, we probably are less than one-half way to extracting the Americans from Afghanistan. It is hard to see how that task can be accomplished by August 31, the date to which the Biden administration appears to be committed.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan is a nightmare from which stranded Americans are trying to awake. At this point, it doesn’t look as though anywhere near all of them are going to make it.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses