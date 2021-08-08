Inside Obama’s bash

The New York Post seems skeptical that Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash at his $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion was actually “scaled back” — the Post employs scare quotes in its headline over the story on the big event — as advertised in light of the panic over the Delta variant. The Post hold that they partied like its 2019.” “This while President Biden, Obama’s ex-veep, warned the nation about a possible corona­virus resurgence.”

I don’t see any masks visible in the stealth pics the Post has published in a second story on the bash. Obama himself is pictured dancing without a mask. The Daily Mail has much more here.

Obama isn’t too shaken up or chastened by the panic. Perhaps he secured a waiver from the fallacious Anthony Fauci.

Taking a close look at the pictures, the Post observes that “bathroom amenities included antiperspirant wipes, a lint roller and Advil, according to the pictures.” In the cover story linked at the top the Post names a few of the guests: “Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Bruce Springsteen, Erykah Badu, Steven Colbert and John Kerry were just some of the celebrity guests at the seaside affair.”

Obama’s bash brings to mind Michael Harrington influential 1962 book about poverty in the United States. He called it The Other America. Someone could write a good book about the other America on display at Obama’s birthday bash.

Culminating in the birthday bash, an exposition of Obama’s path to success, wealth, and fame would be a tale for our time with more true lessons than Harrington’s exposure of poverty in the United States ever had. Here is one courtesy of Rep. Elise Stefanik: “The liberal elites are laughing at us, attempting to sell this as a ‘scaled-back party.’” Stefanik drove the point home: “The two phony people most certainly crossed off the invite list: Andrew and Chris Cuomo.”

Stefanik is also quoted telling the Post in another story: “Democrats are imposing forced vaccine mandates, unscientific masks mandates, and are openly discussing lockdowns, while President Obama gathers with hundreds of maskless liberal elites who flew in on private jets with no vaccine requirement to attend.” I could listen to her all day.