Climate Funnies!

Did you know that this week is Climate Week? I didn’t either. It gets better—tonight is Climate Night! And late night comics are on the job! So you know we’re saved.

Late-night comedians team up to tackle the climate crisis Climate change, which is responsible for magnifying this summer’s deadly heat waves, hurricanes, wildfires and floods, is typically no laughing matter. But for one night, seven popular late-night comedy shows hope they can change that. On Wednesday, September 22, the hosts are dedicating a portion of each of their shows to giving climate changea very unusual platform. The goal of the unprecedented, coordinated effort is to reach a wide audience and convey the seriousness of the challenge faced by humanity. CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” are all participating in Climate Night.

This is actually genius on the part of the late night “comics” who are no longer funny, as it will get millions—or is it only thousands now?—of viewers to turn off their flat-screen TVs, thereby lowering their carbon footprints.

Chaser:

UPDATE: Okay, so this is more likely Tony Soprano’s house. But let’s have Colbert (or any of the others) step up and show us his residence(s), so we can see if he practices what he preaches.