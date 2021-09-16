Durham Harvests More Small Potatoes

I had almost forgotten about U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the Russia collusion hoax until it resurfaced in the news not long ago. Durham is now a Special Counsel, which I guess means his investigation can go on more or less forever.

Durham has now procured only his second indictment in three years. At this rate, he will be getting to the real issues in the Democratic Party/Hillary Clinton/Perkins Coie/Fusion GPS/Washington Post/New York Times/FBI/CIA effort to swing the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton by fabricating a conspiracy between Donald Trump and the Russians some time in the next few decades.

So, what is the current indictment?

The defendant is Michael Sussmann, a lawyer at the Perkins Coie firm. Perkins Coie has long been the Democrats’ go-to law firm. The DNC’s chief lawyer there was Marc Elias, who recently left that firm. Who knows, maybe that is a sign of gathering storm clouds. But I doubt it. I still don’t understand why Perkins Coie and Elias can’t be criminally prosecuted for laundering the money that the Clinton campaign paid to Fusion GPS to fabricate the Russia hoax, fraudulently listing the payment as a legal expense to avoid scrutiny. It was not, obviously, a legal expense. But Elias and his colleagues are wily, and likely they identified a loophole in federal election laws that allowed them to perpetrate this fraud without going to jail.

So what did Sussmann do? The Epoch Times reports:

Special prosecutor John Durham has charged Washington-based lawyer Michael Sussmann, who represented former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, with lying to the FBI during Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Lying to the FBI is one of those offenses that may or may not be a problem, depending on how well connected you are in the Democratic Party. Just ask Andrew McCabe.

The lawyer was indicted on a single felony count of making a false statement during a meeting with FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016. Prosecutors allege that Sussmann lied by denying he represented any client when he told the federal law enforcement agency about evidence that allegedly linked then-candidate Donald Trump’s Trump Tower to a bank in Russia.

This was a now-mostly-forgotten part of the Russia collusion hoax that the Clinton campaign, the DNC and Perkins Coie drummed up to try to stop Donald Trump. Sussmann allegedly lied to the FBI by denying that he had been acting on behalf of a Perkins Coie client–presumably the DNC or the Clinton campaign–when he fed false information to the FBI. Sussmann later admitted to the lie:

In 2017, Sussmann was asked by congressional investigators about his interview with Baker and testified that he passed along information on behalf of his client.

To say that these DNC lawyers are sleazy is an understatement, but Durham will have to pick up his game considerably if he wants to unravel the full scope of the Russian collusion hoax, and hold anyone responsible for it, within our lifetimes.