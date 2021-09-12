F*** Rambling Joe?

Yesterday Joe Biden attended the 9/11 memorial ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He didn’t speak, but he talked to reporters (vaccinated, outdoors, with mask on) after it was over. This clip, which I created from C-Span’s video, offers a window into Biden’s current preoccupations.

Biden talks about the need for unity–Democrats are always in favor of unity when they are in power–but he can’t do it without taking a graceless swipe at Donald Trump. He refers disgustedly to someone wanting to box him (“I should be so lucky”). I don’t get the reference, but I do recall Biden saying on the campaign trail that he would like to take Donald Trump behind the barn and beat him up. That was in the pre-unity days, apparently. Biden rambles on, talking about Robert E. Lee in Afghanistan, things “coming out of Florida,” and someone holding a “F so and so” sign. I guess that means Biden’s motorcade passed a group of protesters holding “F*** Joe Biden” signs. More on that in a moment. First the clip:

Meanwhile, a movement of sorts has developed at college football games, where thousands of students chant “F*** Joe Biden” in unison. InstaPundit collected some of the videos. Here is another one:

FUCK JOE BIDEN CHANT IN DEATH VALLEY 🗣 @OldRowLSU pic.twitter.com/wS1yzbl7Yq — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 12, 2021



The movement seems to be spreading, and the college football season is just getting under way. Why do so many of America’s young people hold Joe Biden in contempt? I don’t know–there are many possible reasons–but it is good to see.

Actually, I have mixed feelings about this one. In principle, I disapprove of crude language, especially when directed at an individual, and especially when joined in by crowds of people. On the other hand, given how the Democrats have treated every Republican president after Dwight Eisenhower, my capacity for outrage is exhausted. As far as I am concerned, the college kids can chant away.

STEVE adds: This short Tik-Tok video is really strange and distubing. Never mind the people yelling insults at Biden. Take special note, about halfway through, at the moment a minder points him in the direction of a young child, and the unsteady gait of Biden as he makes his way over. He really does look 92 years old and out of it.

I’m thinking there’s a reason he didn’t make any live remarks at any of the remembrance sites yesterday. He simply isn’t up to it. I’m guessing most days at the White House now require considerable staff prep—and lots of vitamin or stimulant shots—to get him through maybe two hours of “work” or a very limited speaking appearance. This can’t go on much longer.