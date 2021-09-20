Loose Ends (138)

• Leave it to the media to find another cohort of “bitter clingers”—in this case, people who actually want to keep the lights on at a reasonable cost:

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Even as Indonesia wins cautious praise from some green groups for ambitious plans to cut carbon emissions, the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal shows no sign of weaning itself off the polluting fuel any time soon.

• I have lots of criticism of Karl Popper, starting with his clumsy handling of Plato in The Open Society and Its Enemies, but this letter to Raymond Aron, currently making rounds on the internet, is spot on about the Frankfurt School celebrity intellectuals of the left:

I especially like “bad and pretentious language drives out good and simple language.”

• Squaw Valley, site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, is changing its name, because of course it is:

The famed Squaw Valley ski resort near Lake Tahoe is changing its name, after a long debate and input from Native American tribes. The leadership of the resort, which will now be known as Palisades Tahoe, says, “The old name was derogatory and offensive.”

Palisades Tahoe? I’m sure they could have come up with something more lame if they just had 75 more community meetings about it.

• Surprise, surprise, surprise: What do the black residents of Harlem want? More police: