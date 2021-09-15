Posted on September 15, 2021 by Steven Hayward in California

Morningafterwise in CA

Paul and Scott have already noted the prominent reasons why the Newsom recall failed, and failed badly. This is worse than a rout: it is going to embolden California progressives to push their agenda even harder.

Let us recall that even Nate Silver, a month ago, thought Newsom was in genuine peril:

Then came Larry Elder, who was unknown outside the conservatives who listen to talk radio. He was the perfect foil for Democrats to turn the recall in to a genuine general election with Newsom running against Elder rather than defending his own sorry record, and light up a heretofore apathetic Democratic base. Elder’s campaign could have been better: it didn’t emphasize runaway homelessless that is extremely unpopular, nor did he attack Newsom for our $5 gasoline prices that are largely the result of obsolete state regulations that a sensible governor could get the Biden Administration to waive if it wanted to.

But there are a couple silver linings: progressive overreach might provoke a backlash in next year’s election. Newsom might get upset, perhaps by a bland GOP candidate like former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, who was planning to run next year already. Also, the recall did win in a couple of swing congressional districts suggesting that the GOP might pick up a House seat or two next year.

Finally, the exit polls show Newsom performed more poorly than expected with . . . Latino voters. Hmmmm.

