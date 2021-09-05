Posted on September 5, 2021 by Steven Hayward in Afghanistan, Gender Follies

The Cluelessness of Our Ruling Class, in 43 Seconds

We commented last week on how our “nation builders” thought it was important for Kabul University to have a master’s program in gender studies, but it turns out someone had the bright idea that modern art was also a necessity for Afghan women, starting with Duchamps’ “contextual art” urinal (from a 2015 British documentary—just 43 seconds long, but take in the looks on the faces of the Afghan women subjected to this haughty nonsense):

I’m so old, I can recall a time when some people on the left might have called this “cultural imperialism.”

