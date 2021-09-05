The Cluelessness of Our Ruling Class, in 43 Seconds

We commented last week on how our “nation builders” thought it was important for Kabul University to have a master’s program in gender studies, but it turns out someone had the bright idea that modern art was also a necessity for Afghan women, starting with Duchamps’ “contextual art” urinal (from a 2015 British documentary—just 43 seconds long, but take in the looks on the faces of the Afghan women subjected to this haughty nonsense):

I’m so old, I can recall a time when some people on the left might have called this “cultural imperialism.”