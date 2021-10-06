Biden does Michigan

President Biden visited a union training facility in Michigan and addressed the alleged need for his proposed tax-and-spend blowout (White House transcript here). Things are looking up for the blowout, but I think it is fair to say that the enthusiasm on the ground in Michigan was limited while the antipathy was audible. My guess is that meritless Merrick Garland is on the case.

Biden persists with the whopper. In politics it is difficult to find new frontiers in the whopper, but that’s where Biden is. He lies on a monumental scale. He inflates the counterfeit currency of democratic politics as he inflates the dollar. He slurs, forgets — what’s the governor’s name again? — and struggles to articulate. He gives expressive form to his mind-numbing “agenda.”

“Not a joke,” indeed.