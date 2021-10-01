Rasmussen Reports asked 1,000 likely voters these questions:

1* In a congressional hearing this week, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, testified that his recommendation was to keep 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Would that have been better than a complete U.S. troop withdrawal? 2* In an interview last month, President Joe Biden denied that his advisers recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, which is contradicted by General Milley’s testimony. Who do you believe is telling the truth, President Biden or General Milley? 3* Do you agree or disagree with this statement: “Biden can’t avoid the consequences of his actions [in Afghanistan]. He must resign”?

Rasmussen says that in answer to the first question, respondents think it would have been better to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, by a 60%/24% margin. The rest is behind a paywall, but John Nolte gives us the numbers:

When asked whom they believe about the 2,500 troops recommendation, Biden or Milley, only 21 percent believe Biden told the truth about not receiving the recommendation, while 57 percent believe Milley.

This is one of those “plague on both their houses” questions, but I think the majority is right about this one.

The third question is a real doozy. “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘Biden cannot avoid the consequences of his actions in Afghanistan. He must resign’”? A majority of 55 percent strongly (41 percent) or somewhat (14 percent) agree he must resign. Only 39 percent somewhat (10 percent) or strongly (29 percent) disagree.

By 55% to 39%, voters say Joe Biden should resign the presidency? You can critique these numbers on the ground that poll respondents have been led into that conclusion by the prior questions, which most have answered by saying that withdrawing all troops was a bad idea, and Biden is lying about having been advised to the contrary by the military. Still, the results are stunning: in this context, 55% say Biden “must resign.” Remarkably, only 29% strongly disagree.

I think this charts another data point in the rapid collapse of Joe Biden and his administration. American voters will put up with a fair amount of failure, but there is a limit, and Joe Biden seems to have reached it less than one year into his term.

For what it is worth, I don’t want Joe Biden to resign. That would only give us Kamala Harris. It is remarkable that Harris is no better than Biden, and in some respects worse, despite not suffering from dementia. We need, not Biden’s resignation, but rather a GOP sweep in next year’s elections. I think that will happen. The great unknown is how much damage the Democrats, desperate and with their backs against the wall, will inflict via multi-trillion dollar spending and tax packages, designed mostly to fund lavishly and guarantee power to Democratic Party constituencies.