Posted on October 28, 2021 by Steven Hayward in 2022 Election, Virginia governor's race

Ground Zero in Loudoun County

Further to Paul’s post below, there are two new polls out late today showing Youngkin pulling well ahead of Terry McAwful. More to the point, last night NBC Nightly News ran a segment that is very nearly an in-kind campaign contribution to the Youngkin campaign. Since we and others criticize the mainstream media for covering the embarrassingly tiny Netflix  “walkout” while not covering the student walkout in Loudoun County, we should note when in fact they do report the story straight:

