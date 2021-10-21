Loose Ends (140)

• Rats. I totally missed out that yesterday was “International Pronouns Day.” Our State Department is on it!

• It is a handy axiom that liberals call you a racist whenever they are about to lose an argument (which is why they throw the charge around so often). And then along comes Phoebe A. Cohen, professor of geosciences and department chair at Williams College, who commented in a New York Times article on the Dorian Abbot controversy at MIT as follows:

“This idea of intellectual debate and rigor as the pinnacle of intellectualism comes from a world in which white men dominated.”

Let that sink in, and if you are a Williams College alum, cancel any further donations to the place. It is clearly lost.

Another comment from the Times story is worth passing along:

“I thought scientists would not get on board with the denial-of-free-speech movement,” said Jerry Coyne, an emeritus professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Chicago. “I was absolutely wrong, 100 percent so.”

• And speaking of leftist intolerance, The Atlantic is out with an article on “The Geography of Partisan Prejudice,” and let’s just say the article’s findings don’t quite conform to the leftist narrative:

In general, the most politically intolerant Americans, according to the analysis, tend to be whiter, more highly educated, older, more urban, and more partisan themselves. . . Nationwide, if we disregard the smallest counties (which may be hard to pin down statistically, since they have fewer than 100,000 people), the most politically intolerant county in America appears to be Suffolk County, Massachusetts, which includes the city of Boston. . . [P]eople living in or near sizable cities, from Dallas, Texas, to Seattle, Washington State, seem to be more likely to stereotype and disdain people who disagree with them politically. . . Other research has also found that more educated and politically engaged people tend to be more politically prejudiced.

In other words, when you want to find the intolerant, look for Democratic strongholds where you find a lot of college diplomas. The problem is not the “deplorables.” In fact:

By contrast, the North Country, in far upstate New York, just east of Lake Ontario, seems to be more accepting of political differences. The same seems to be true in parts of North Carolina, including Randolph, Onslow, and Davidson Counties. In these places, you are more likely to have neighbors who think differently than you do.

Chaser:

Fundamentally, partisan prejudice is another way for one group of humans to feel superior to another.

And if there is one thing that is really important to liberals, its feeling morally superior to those Trump-loving deplorables in flyover country.