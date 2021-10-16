Podcast: The 3WHH, Go Brandon Edition

This week’s episode, recorded with a live audience on Zoom, was off the hook a little more than usual, as Lucretia was in a grumpy mood (despite my futile attempt at appeasement by changing up my whisky selection), and audience questions and comments came flying in fast and furious. Yet somehow we managed to cover a lot of territory, from an after-action report on this year’s Indigenous Peoples Day Columbus Day holiday, to some new perspectives in the “voting irregularities” of the 2020 election, to the glories of Popeye’s fried chicken, which apparently trigger the snowflakes at Yale Law School.

Stick around to the very end to take in the exit music from Tom Danks, who offers us the one of the first and best country music takes on “Let’s Go Brandon!”

You know what to do now: listen here, or grab the fried version from our hosts at Ricochet.

Oh, and apparently is it some guy’s birthday today. Maybe this guy: