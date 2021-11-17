A Modest Proposal for the Campus Diversity-Industrial Complex

The latest news out of Yale is that the ratio of administrative staff to students is now 1:1, where, as the Free Beacon‘s Aaron Sibarium reported earlier this week, two minority students are suing the “diversity” staff at the law school for attempting to coerce them into defaming Prof. Amy Chu because Yale’s bigots want to fire the overachieving Asian from their faculty. Because “justice” or something. (These are the same “diversity” staff that attempted recently to intimidate a 2L student for his use of the term “trap house” in a party invitation.)

Meanwhile, recall the Heritage Foundation study finding that at many colleges and universities the mushrooming “diversity, equity, and inclusion” bureaucracies are often larger than the faculty of the largest academic department on a campus, combined with Mark Perry’s findings that diversicrats are often paid far more than full tenured professors (such as the University of Michigan’s provost for diversity, Robert Sellers, who is paid $400,000 per year, while a full tenured professor averages $174,000 a year according to the Chronicle of Higher Education), it is time for some simple reforms.

State legislators can’t reach private colleges like Yale (though they might be able to with some creative civil rights legislation), but for public colleges like the University of Michigan, I have a simple two-part proposal: