Is there life after the playpen?

Mary Lemanski was the social media director for the DuPage County, Illinois Democrats. She no longer holds that position after a series of deranged tweets about the massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin that left at least five people dead and dozens injured.

Lemanski viewed this tragedy as “Karma” — just punishment for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Here is some of what she tweeted:

The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens. Even the children. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin. You reap what you sow, Wisconsin.

Attempting sarcasm, Lemanski also tweeted:

It was probably just self-defense. Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened. I’m sure he didn’t want to hurt anyone. He came to help people.

There was more, but Lemanski’s lunatic tweets about the massacre aren’t the main subject of this post. Sick, bitter people tweet sick, bitter stuff all the time, or so I’m told (I’m not on Twitter), and it’s not surprising that these examples came from a low-level left-wing Democrat functionary/activist.

What interests me is Lemanski’s reaction to the blowback her tweets naturally produced. She responded:

Nobody cared about me like my whole life. My mom used to leave me for hours at a time alone in my play pen. I’ve put out music for 20 years nobody gave a sh*t. Why do people all of a sudden care about a stupid remark? I can’t believe my 15 minutes of fame is for this sh*t.

According to Lenin, “left-wing communism” was “an infantile disorder.” Lemanski’s excuse suggests that her leftism also fits that description.

She isn’t alone in this regard. Or is it just a coincidence that students “triggered” by speech or a presidential candidate they don’t like are provided with rooms where they can relax with stuffed animals, coloring books, and Play-Doh?