Joe Biden, Communist Chinese Stooge?

Hunter Biden is a drug-addled degenerate who probably is not competitively employable. Despite those handicaps, he and his uncle Jim Biden cut a wide swath, making or trying to make major deals with giant Chinese companies that presumably are arms of the Chinese Communist Party. What did Jim and Hunter Biden bring to the table in negotiating these deals?

Obviously, it was the political influence of Joe Biden, at the time the outgoing Vice President and long-time Washington insider. As I have said many times, no one ever bribed Hunter Biden. The only point of the Biden family business was to sell Joe’s influence in return for cold Chinese cash.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine has written a book titled Laptop From Hell, based on revelations from the laptop that Hunter Biden dropped off for repairs and then, in his impaired state, never got around to reclaiming. The authenticity of the laptop is not in doubt. Its myriad photos of Hunter in various compromising situations are self-authenticating, emails found on the laptop have been confirmed from other sources, and Hunter himself has not even tried to deny that the laptop and its incriminating contents are his.

The book’s official publication date is tomorrow. Today, the New York Post printed an excerpt from Laptop From Hell that specifically addresses Joe Biden’s corruption:

Hunter Biden and his Uncle Jim were already waiting for Tony Bobulinski in the lobby bar of the Beverly Hilton when he arrived at 10 p.m. May 2, 2017. The Bidens had chosen a discreet couch behind a thick marble column where they could see everyone who walked in the front entrance. Joe Biden, who had left the vice president’s office a little more than three months before, was flying into Los Angeles to speak at the prestigious Milken Institute Global Conference and would be joining them at the bar within the hour. For Bobulinski, 48, a third-generation Navy veteran and Democratic donor, it would be his first meeting with Joe Biden, and he was conscious that he was being vetted for a trusted role orchestrating the Biden family’s existing joint venture with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC. “Dad not in now until 11,” Hunter wrote in a WhatsApp message. “Let’s me [you] and Jim meet at 10 at Beverly Hilton where he’s staying.”

***

At 10:38 p.m., Joe arrived through the hotel’s front entrance with his Secret Service entourage, and Hunter jumped up to intercept him. Five minutes later, he brought his father to the table. Bobulinski stood up to shake Joe’s hand. “This is Tony, Dad,” said Hunter, “the individual I told you about that’s helping us with the business that we’re working on with the Chinese.”

***

As Jim talked, Bobulinski marveled at the political risk to Joe’s career if his family’s flagrant influence peddling during his vice presidency came to light. “How are you guys getting away with this?” he finally asked. “Aren’t you concerned that you’re going to put your brother’s [2020] presidential campaign at risk? You know, the Chinese, the stuff that you guys have been doing already in 2015 and 2016, around the world?” Jim chuckled and looked knowingly at Bobulinski. “Plausible deniability,” he said, using a term coined by the CIA during the Kennedy administration to describe the practice of keeping the president uninformed about illegal or unsavory activity so he can plausibly deny knowing anything if it becomes public knowledge.

We have all seen this before, but it bears repeating:

Oneida would be split according to an email sent by James Gilliar to the group on May 13, 2017, laying out the distribution of shares. “The equity will be distributed as follows,” wrote Gilliar, listing the shares in percentages. “20 H [Hunter] “20 RW [Walker] “20 JG [Gilliar] “20 TB [Bobulinski] “10 Jim [Biden] “10 held by H for the big guy.” Three years later, Bobulinski would tell the world that “there is no question” that “the big guy” is Joe Biden.

Joe Biden took bribes from the Chinese to use his political influence on their behalf–or tried to do so, at a minimum. This is one of the great political scandals of American history. As president, Biden has already sought to turn control over American energy, and thus our economy, over to the Chinese Communist Party. Is this coincidence? Or is it the result of bribes paid by the Chinese to Joe Biden, or, perhaps, the threat to reveal those bribes publicly?

One way or another, it appears that we have a compromised president who dares not stand up to the Chinese Communist Party because of his prior corrupt dealings with them. It would be nice if reporters who don’t work for the New York Post would take an interest in this explosive scandal, which could, more than any prior political scandal in our country’s history, compromise our national security.