Americans Are Voting With Their Feet—Against Blue States

The Census Bureau has just released the latest statistics on domestic migration and population change, and it is no surprise that the exodus from high-tax/high-crime blue states is becoming a stampede in the last year. Here are the charts:

It’s one thing for people in cold climates in the northern and midwestern states to leave for the warmer south, but no one leaves California in search of better weather. It ought to be incomprehensible—if not a scandal—that so many people are leaving California because they expect a better life elsewhere. Well done, California progressives.

The only no-income-tax states that lost population the last ten years are Alaska and Wyoming, and I wonder if this has something to do with the plummeting oil output Alaska, which most people in the lower 48 don’t know about. I don’t have a leading theory for Wyoming.