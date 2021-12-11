Bob Dole Gets the Last Laugh

Yesterday Bob Dole’s funeral was held at the National Cathedral in Washington. His daughter Robin delivered a eulogy in which she read Dole’s farewell letter to the American people:

Daughter Robin Dole read a quip from her father’s farewell letter to America about vote integrity. “As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone. I know that God will be walking with me,” wrote the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, who died Sunday at age 98. “I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago.”

Here it is:

Dole was a funny guy, and he had guts, too. In today’s climate of repression it takes courage to joke about voter fraud–or it would, anyway, if Dole were not beyond any sort of retribution by Woke totalitarians. RIP.