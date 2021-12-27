Evidence That Most Americans Have Not Gone Mad

The word “gender” is a slightly more genteel way of saying “sex.” That is was how it was always understood until leftists hijacked the word a few years ago, asserting that while there are only two sexes, male and female, defined by XX vs XY chromosomes, there are a large and growing number of “genders.” This never made any sense, and it is nice to see that hardly anyone buys the left-wing spin.

Rasmussen asked the question:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 75% of American Adults agree that there are only two genders, male and female. That total includes 63% who Strongly Agree. Eighteen percent (18%) disagree.

That is about as close to unanimity as we get in today’s world. Predictably, the holdouts for lots of genders are mostly Democrats:

While majorities in every political category agree that there are only two genders, Democrats (47%) are less likely than Republicans (82%) or the unaffiliated (60%) to say they Strongly Agree.

This is interesting, but not surprising:

More Black Americans (68%) than whites (63%) or other minorities (55%) Strongly Agree that there are only two genders.

Is this evidence that money can make you stupid?

Americans with incomes of $200,000 a year or more are most likely to disagree with the statement that there are only two genders, male and female.

Actually, I suppose it is going to college that can make you stupid. Happily, most Americans know better.