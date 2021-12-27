Kamala Keeps Digging

Kamala Harris has apparently never heard of Healey’s First Law of Holes (named reportedly after the British Labour Party grandee Denis Healey several decades back), which goes: “If you’re in one, stop digging.”

The Wall Street Journal editorial page today notes her completely unserious word salad about strategic threats to the United States, which includes this:

“Frankly, one of them is our democracy. And that I can talk about because that’s not classified. . . . there is I think no question in the minds of people who are foreign policy experts that the year 2021 is not the year 2000. You know, I think there’s so much about foreign and domestic policy that, for example, was guided and prioritized based on Sept 11, 2001. “And we are embarking on a new era where the threats to our nation take many forms, including the threat of autocracies taking over and having outsized influence around the world. And so I go back to our point about the need to fight for the integrity of our democracy. In addition, it is obviously about what we need to do in the climate crisis.”

The Journal comments: “This isn’t the real world of threats we are living in, and it’s dangerous that a year into the job she still can’t talk realistically about national security. The Vice President needs an intervention from people outside her political bubble.”

But Kamala couldn’t put away her shovel. Behold:

Let’s see: Kwanzaa was invented in 1966, when Harris was two years old. I suppose it is possible it caught on quickly in the Harris household, though I doubt it. I don’t think it really caught on until the 1980s or later, well after Harris exited childhood. This appears yet another attempt at Harris claiming authenticity for the identity mould she has chosen for herself.

Memo to the Biden White House: Please please please send Harris out for more high profile media interviews!