Teacher: Leave Those Kids Alone

There is a severe mental health crisis among graduate students in political science. We present findings from an original survey on the mental health of political science PhD students at seven US universities. Our results are concerning: 15.8% expressed thoughts of suicide in the two weeks prior to taking the survey. About 30% of respondents met the criteria for depression and only a third of those were receiving treatment. Approximately 32% met the criteria for anxiety and fewer than half were receiving treatment. We also found that students with poorer mental health were more isolated, had fewer friends in their department and fewer people to turn to for help, and were more likely to contemplate dropping out of their program. Our study raises important questions about the experiences of graduate students during the PhD program and serves as an urgent call to action to address the well-being of our colleagues.

Gee I wonder what might be behind this? Maybe too many graduate students are stuck starving on the intellectual desert island of most universities today, but don’t know it. They have no idea that once upon a time it was thought that “Political science investigates happiness first of all” (Al-Farabi). Try suggesting that as a starting point for political inquiry today, and watch the dumbfounded looks you’ll get. And if grad students are depressed, imagine how the students in their classrooms must feel. (One thing I hear consistently from political science undergraduates is how much they hate the required courses in political science methodology, which are all about how to construct soul-sucking regression models.)

Stay tuned to this space: “Lucretia” and I expect to be making an announcement soon that bears on this problem. In the meantime, cue Pink Floyd:

We don’t need no education

We don’t need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teachers leave them kids alone

Hey! Teachers! Leave them kids alone!

All in all it’s just another brick in the wall.

All in all you’re just another brick in the wall.

UPDATE: A commenter asked for reading recommendations for students (or citizens) who want something better, and I thought my suggestions ought be to elevated here:

I’d actually recommend Kenneth Minogue, “Politics: A Very Short Introduction,” part of the Oxford University Press very short introduction series. It departs substantially from the “mainstream” on offer today. Also recommended: Harvey Mansfield, “A Student’s Guide to Political Philosophy,” just 54 pages!

This is only the merest beginning. More to come in due course.