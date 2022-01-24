Biden Has a Moment of Lucidity [Updated]

Today Joe Biden held a press gaggle of some kind on the subject of rising prices. When he was done talking he took questions–well, actually, he didn’t. Several reporters wanted to ask him about Ukraine, which he shot down. But then Peter Doocy of Fox News asked an on-topic question: “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Biden’s answer is blowing up Twitter:

I actually give Biden a little credit here. First of all, contrary to what many are saying, this is not a “hot mic” situation. Biden was perfectly aware that he was sitting at a microphone, ostensibly in order to answer questions, and that anything he said would be heard by everyone. He did it on purpose.

To me, what is notable about Biden’s answer is not that he said to Doocy, “You’re a stupid son of a bitch.” That is just Biden’s usual senile hatefulness. Rather, it is the fact that for a change, Biden was able to recognize reality, saying sarcastically, “It’s a great asset. More inflation.” That represents an unusual moment of lucidity. Even Joe Biden understands that rising prices are damaging to the Democrats.

Of course, it is one thing to understand that inflation is devastating politically, and something else to have any idea what to do about it. But let’s not expect too much from Joe, who, when it comes to solutions, is clueless as usual.

UPDATE: Biden has now apologized to Doocy:

President Biden called Peter Doocy tonight to apologize for his remark earlier. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 25, 2022



It’s a little disappointing, in a way. Biden exercised the license of the diminished-capacity elderly to say what he really thought, and perhaps it is too bad that his handlers shut him up. After all, Biden didn’t say anything worse about Doocy than everyone else has been saying about Joe.

