How Sidney Poitier learned to read

Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94 last week. I knew he was an immigrant from the Bahamas and loved many of the movies he starred in, but I didn’t know much of the life story that John Podhoretz briefly related in the New York Post column “Sidney Poitier’s life was a testament to the greatest of American stories.”
John didn’t get around to the deeply touching story about how Poitier learned to read (below). I just wanted to take the liberty of sharing it with readers in case you missed it.
WATCH: Sidney Poitier, who passed away this weekend at age 94, chokes up as he tells Lesley Stahl about the elderly Jewish waiter who taught him to read, enabling his acting career to take off pic.twitter.com/MPkDynlFYU
— Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) January 9, 2022