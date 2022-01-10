How Sidney Poitier learned to read

Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94 last week. I knew he was an immigrant from the Bahamas and loved many of the movies he starred in, but I didn’t know much of the life story that John Podhoretz briefly related in the New York Post column “Sidney Poitier’s life was a testament to the greatest of American stories.”

John didn’t get around to the deeply touching story about how Poitier learned to read (below). I just wanted to take the liberty of sharing it with readers in case you missed it.