Live From the Beach at Noon!

The silliest thing I do every year—aside from reading the New York Times—is the annual noontime polar bear dip in the Pacific Ocean at noon. This year I’m going to attempt once again to livestream the thing on Facebook. (I tried last year, but had too high a frame rate on my GoPro so it didn’t work very smoothly.)

If you have nothing better to do at noon Pacific, click here and you should be able to watch the silliness. I’ll probably go live about five minutes before noon just to work out the technical kinks. Historian Stephen Tootle is expected to join the festivities, along with a doctor pal, just in case my heart needs restarting.

Here’s what it looked like three years ago, and in the meantime, Happy New Year!