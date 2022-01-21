Meat Loaf on a Weber, and Vice Versa

I’m not a fan of meat loaf—the baked dish—or Meat Loaf, the musician who passed away today. Still, I am always sorry to hear of the passing of any artist who attracted a mass following.

I am, however, a huge fan of Weber grills, and regard the Weber kettle one of the great products of modern science, worthy of the Nobel Prize in physics. The green egg and other designs are very worthy, but for the coals, it’s Weber forever.

So I’m a little sorry to see Weber decide they need to join the apology brigade for what is at most only a mildly embarrassing coincidence that most people would never have noticed: