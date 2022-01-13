Podcast: Roy Spencer on Climate Change Censorship, and Cool Satellites

This Power Line Classic format podcast features Dr. Roy Spencer of NASA and the University of Alabama at Huntsville. Spencer is one of the nation’s most accomplished climate scientists, having won awards for his work developing the satellite monitoring system that provides some of the best weather and climate trend data available. But because he is modest about what climate science actually knows about the future, he dissents from the extreme apocalypse scenarios beloved of the doomsayers of environmental religion.

Google has recently demonetized his website, Dr.RoySpencer.com, claiming that his site makes “unreliable and harmful claims” about climate, but without offering a single specific example. It is another clear-cut case of ideological censorship by big tech. I decided to catch up with Roy to see whether Google has offered any explanation, and also to ask for his latest perspective on recent climate science assessments. (Not to be missed his is fine book Climate Confusion: How Global Warming Hysteria Leads to Bad Science, Pandering Politicians and Misguided Policies That Hurt the Poor.)

Since Dr. Spencer has expertise in satellites, we also talk about the recently launched Webb telescope, which promises to produce major new data on the universe, but also likely many more new question and uncertainties (sounds like climate models, doesn’t it?), and we end with a few recollections about his friendship with Rush Limbaugh.

You know what to do now: listen here, or follow your satellite GPS coordinates over to our hosts at Ricochet.