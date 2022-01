In case you missed this morning’s announcement, the Three Whisky Happy Hour Podcast will be taping live at 5 pm Pacific this evening (about 90 minutes from now). We’ll get out a lot of guffaws at the agony of Biden and the Democrats, but also responding to your questions and comments about pretty much any subject.

To join in, just clink on this Zoom link, and you’ll be good. Though better if you bring along an adult beverage.