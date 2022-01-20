The Bensman preview

Todd Bensman is senior national security fellow with the Center for Immigration Studies. CIS has posted his profile here along with links to his writings. Most recently, Bensman has traveled to Tapachula, Mexico to report on the wave of illegals headed our way from all over the world. His January 17 report from Tapachula is “Mexico’s Duplicitous ‘Ant Operation’ Moved Tens of Thousands to the U.S. Border Sight Unseen — and Will Again Through 2022.” Subhead: “Mexico is now camouflaging mass migration it is supposed to be blocking.”

Bensman’s Twitter feed presents a preview of coming attractions and related reporting. I have compiled most of Bensman’s tweets from Tapachula below in chronological order. His most recent tweet at the bottom is an hour old. I thought readers might find them of interest.

Well I’m off again to America’s OTHER southern border: the Guatemala-Mex line to take pulse on the carotid artery of Biden’s Great Mass Migration crisis. Follow along here if you please and @CIS_org for the dispatches. pic.twitter.com/UU5lsepw84 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 13, 2022

At the United Nations office in Tapachula, Haitian immigrants wait in lines to apply for cash assistance. These ones feel as though Colombians and Venezuelans are edging them out for the $ but they’re game to keep trying! pic.twitter.com/VIhT7pHtwr — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 14, 2022

New migrant caravan in hHonduras headed my way today a couple borders up here in Tapachula. https://t.co/JZYYM6R5r1 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 15, 2022

This US-bound Senegalese migrant Who is among at least 100 in Tapachula, Mexico right now told me they all decided to journey when Biden entered office and opened the border, including this best friend murdered my a bandit on the Panama jungle trail. Tragic. Where to lay fault? pic.twitter.com/A8C2oj0WNn — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 16, 2022

These US-bound Senegalese African migrants in deep southern Mexico (3rd guy is Haitian) told me they came on the long journey this far because Joe Biden opened the border and lay no blame on that even though a bandit in Panama murdered their best friend en route. pic.twitter.com/fyivHYys1W — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 16, 2022

The UN says it does! Calls it "Cash-Based Interventions" https://t.co/3uVq17X28X https://t.co/HjFeQNiKgo — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 16, 2022

Mexican immigration jacking up two Senegalese migrants in downtown Tapachula, Mexico here near the Guatemala border. Checking papers. later I met many more plus Angolans, and GhanIans.A United Nations of immigrants are headed to the US border. pic.twitter.com/fQPQeQ1lJh — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

A sea of African migrants outside the Mexican COMAR immigration offices to get papers in Tapachula, Mexico near the Guatemala border. [email protected] will try for UN cash debit cards. They are Senegalese, Nigerians, Angolans and Ghanians. They tell me [email protected] Somalis are here pic.twitter.com/8BVsgPfWeN — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

The sea of Africans this morning outside Mexican immigration here in Tapachula, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/pGoieO2te0 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

I’m at a UN office like this right now and see a long line of immigrant applicants https://t.co/ocDcwnnAL7 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

Photo I just took of a Honduran migrant woman’s United Nations-issued cash card, which provided 2,500 pesos a month for 4,

the max in this one city of Tapachula, Mexico. All part of the UN “cash-based interventions” program I wrote about last month here: https://t.co/ocDcwnnAL7 pic.twitter.com/9l5F2sjevz — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

Embera Tribe Chief (and now good friend) Francisco Agapi of Panama just told me by phone that 25,000 immigrants are now pooled up on the Colombia side of the Darien Gap preparing to head for the American border. pic.twitter.com/uAFhwje2bb — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

A United Nations of mass illegal migrants fresh out of Guatemala and into southern Mexico … a very small cut of what it looks and sounds like pic.twitter.com/NumRSMsX9K — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 18, 2022

This US-bound immigrant is from the former Soviet republic of Georgia. I found him smoking outside one of the high-end Tapachula hotels. An acquaintance told me the “Russians and Ukranians” bunk in these. In broken English, he said an Uzbek and Russian were in the house too pic.twitter.com/aMVyUh3S8d — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 18, 2022

“The Mexican gov arranged the exodus by hundreds of buses in atomized groupings across 14 different Mexican states. Most Americans and Mexicans failed to notice that a huge diffused surge of immigrants to the US border had even happened, let alone why.” https://t.co/EN6W9tBfht — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 18, 2022

Tapachula, Mexico near the Guatemala border https://t.co/6MxkKucdD4 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

Here is an account definitely worth following, along with one of the most compelling articles I have read in awhile. @BensmanTodd https://t.co/w4eI2Ojuka — I See You (@DivineComity) January 18, 2022

The southern Mexico presence of so many mainly economic US-bound immigrants from Africa demonstrates just how far CREDIBLE word has spread that Joe Biden significantly eased and rewarded illegal border entries. pic.twitter.com/JBHBSmrTcb — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 18, 2022

Laying out how the Mexican government has been secretly moving tens of thousands of migrants up to the American southern border.. Original @cis_org story here https://t.co/EN6W9tBfhthttps://t.co/wo5VKWWKXQ — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 19, 2022

Some of America’s soon-to-be new residents in downtown Tapachula,Mexico on their way to it through illegal entry at our southern border. Typical scene this morning. pic.twitter.com/e4Mlj0CbyB — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 19, 2022

Mexican National guard pretty beefed up in Tapachula right now as the migrant population steadily and inexorably increases day after day. 25,000 are on their way through Panama as I type this pic.twitter.com/ea6aJD1dxg — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 19, 2022

Here’s the game: in Tapachula, Mexico is requiring that tens of thousands of immigrants get these Mexican residency cards to advance beyond town. All of these ones pictured below were found a week ago discarded as garbage by their carriers on the Texas banks of the Rio Grande. pic.twitter.com/pOJQS7kkp9 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 19, 2022

Uzbek immigrants too often emerge as Islamic terrorists as this episode shows, however they enter the US: https://t.co/fJOx45RjL9

Plenty of Uzbeks pose no threat but, still,

fingers crossed with the Uzbeks I met yesterday here in Tapachula. They hauled ass when I approached them. https://t.co/oiVkFZ2GGg — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 19, 2022