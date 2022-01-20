Posted on January 20, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Illegal immigration

The Bensman preview

Todd Bensman is senior national security fellow with the Center for Immigration Studies. CIS has posted his profile here along with links to his writings. Most recently, Bensman has traveled to Tapachula, Mexico to report on the wave of illegals headed our way from all over the world. His January 17 report from Tapachula is “Mexico’s Duplicitous ‘Ant Operation’ Moved Tens of Thousands to the U.S. Border Sight Unseen — and Will Again Through 2022.” Subhead: “Mexico is now camouflaging mass migration it is supposed to be blocking.”

Bensman’s Twitter feed presents a preview of coming attractions and related reporting. I have compiled most of Bensman’s tweets from Tapachula below in chronological order. His most recent tweet at the bottom is an hour old. I thought readers might find them of interest.

