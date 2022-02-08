Finally, Some Canadian Violence! [Updated]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to smear protesting truckers and others, saying last night:

“This is a story of a country that got through this pandemic by being united — and a few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are,” Trudeau told lawmakers during an emergency debate.

This is an absurd slander; the protesters are waving Canadian flags. If Trudeau hadn’t been in hiding for the last ten days, he would know that.

Others have falsely accused the truckers of being violent, including GoFundMe, which cited the purported violence of the protests as a ground for terminating the truckers’ fundraising. Actually, videos of the protest show happy, smiling people, dancing in the streets and waving flags and hand-made signs.

But now, finally, violence has occurred at a trucker freedom protest, not in Ottawa but in Winnipeg. And–surprise!–the perpetrator is not a pro-freedom demonstrator.

The only actual violence occurred when a car plowed through some protesters in Winnipeg, and it wasn’t a Canadian patriot at the wheel. … David Alexander Zegarac, of Headingley, Manitoba, was arrested for allegedly injuring four protesters. He ran four red lights in his attempt to escape. His charges include four counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. The 42-year-old Zegerac fancies himself a “punk Antifa” singer. He is also an alleged pedophile. His punk rock dreams went up in flames after numerous accusations of sexual assault, including the grooming and rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter have committed countless acts of violence, including a number of homicides, but those evidently are murders in a good cause.

Meanwhile, mendacious smearing of the pro-freedom demonstrators continues apace.

UPDATE: One more thing–am I seeing things, or is the felon driver wearing a blue mask while he is all alone in his Jeep?

It’s a nice irony, wearing a face mask, all by yourself, while driving into a crowd of people. Safety first!

ONE MORE, via InstaPundit: Bob Reich has come out in support of the truckers’ protests!