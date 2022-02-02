In free lunch fraud, before the raids

Two hundred FBI agents executed search warrants at homes and offices all over the Twin Cities on January 20. The underlying case involves a massive fraud on the federal government in the USDA subsidized lunch program (loosened during Covid). The facts laid out in the three search warrants are shocking. I have embedded the second of the three warrants and supporting documents at the bottom of this post.

My old friend Abdi Nur provides a sort of clearinghouse for news of interest to the Somali community on his Facebook page. Abdi is a patriotic American and supporter of law enforcement. He has proved a reliable source for me many times over the past five years. On January 15 Abdi posted the video below. He reports at some substantial risk to his personal safety.

The video is not self-explanatory. Abdi’s commentary on it has been translated and the gist is evident even if the facts are not entirely clear. I am told by the translator that the video depicts a traditional Somali ceremony in which the bride is given gifts of gold. Abdi commented on the video here (translation slightly corrected) — let me emphasize again, on January 15, five days before the search warrants were executed:

The most amazing incident that you all witnessed happened last night in Minneapolis. We all witnessed a wedding of a young Somali woman who works at the office of Feeding Our Future — a nonprofit that helps provide meals to indigent children who need supportive food programs…[Vendors] are contracted in that program to distribute that food. Last night what happened at that staff member’s wedding was shocking to the entire city. The contractors gifted the young woman in charge of coordinating the program Gold worth 10,000 dollars each — so much gold that it was wheeled in on a gold tray. The people who gifted her that entire tray are the very contractors in charge of that delivery. Can someone tell me how and with what funds they were able to gift an office person that expensive gift individually and collectively almost $100,000 dollars? These same people some of whom are under investigation for forging names of young children they are supposed to serve! We cannot close our eyes to such corruption, which will put our entire community’s name in the news as fraudsters and criminals when we only have a few bad apples. These women who are gifting this have been submitting names of thousands of children who are in no data base anywhere and are still being audited for those invoices. I’m saddened that this same bride was once asked why she had signed people as vendors who were clearly unqualified and unable to follow the program’s rules. These are the same characters who did a song and dance event for the lady contracted to manage this program whose name is Amy [i.e., Aimee Bock]. I would like the entire community to be aware that we are following these events very closely as they unfold.

Below is the second of the three search warrants executed in the investigation.

