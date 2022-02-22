The Democrats’ Selective Authoritarianism

The Trafalgar Group has applied its unorthodox methodology to test Americans’ attitudes toward Justin Trudeau’s emergency declaration and his handling of the truckers’ protest generally. The results are striking: 55% of respondents say they disapprove of Trudeau’s handling of the protest, while only 35% say they approve.

That in itself isn’t surprising. What is remarkable is the partisan split. Republicans disapprove of Trudeau’s response to the truckers’ protest by an overwhelming 87% to 8%. Independents disapprove by a massive 74% to 21%.

But Democrats actually say they approve of Trudeau’s conduct by 66% to 17%. The Democrats’ receptivity to Trudeau’s brutal crushing of the wholly peaceful trucker protest contrasts starkly with the fact that few Democrats had anything bad to say about the violent BLM/Antifa protests of 2020 and 2021, and surely would have disapproved if the authorities had cracked down strongly on those riots. One gets the uncomfortable feeling that a large majority of Democrats yearn for authoritarian rule, as long as government power is used to crush their political opponents.